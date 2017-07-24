On the radar: The Big Moon

You know the feeling of joy induced by the Pixies-esque combo of distortion and weird pop hook? London’s The Big Moon are masters of that craft.

My favourite guitarists sound like they’re trying to poke holes in the music

It follows that frontwoman Jules Jackson cites Joey Santiago and Graham Coxon as inspirations. “They’re both in bands that write gorgeous, melodic pop songs,” she tells us. “But they cover them with this scream-y, distorted, atonal undercurrent. It’s like they’re trying to poke holes in the music.”

Marks-ism

As such, debut album Love In The 4th Dimension is full of humour, hooks and appealingly hole-y melodies and has been produced by Catherine Marks (Wolf Alice, The Amazons).

“I loved recording overdubs with her,” says coguitarist Soph Nathan. “She made me feel calm, which is super important in a studio – and it makes it easier to have fun!”

(Image credit: Charlotte Patmore)