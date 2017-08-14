On the radar: The Amazons

We strongly suspect that The Amazons will be the fastest rising indie band of this year. Theirs is a dark, riff-y brand of big rock music that spans menacing recesses, but was catchy enough to land them a spot on BBC’s Sound Of 2016 list.

Guitarist Chris Alderton cites the likes of Warpaint, Kevin Parker and Troy Van Leeuwen as influences

Guitarist Chris Alderton cites the likes of Warpaint, Kevin Parker and Troy Van Leeuwen as influences, while Wolf Alice producer Catherine Marks has been working with them on their debut album, due later this year.

Silver linings playbook

Chris’ searing lead tone on the likes of In My Mind, comes courtesy of a tasty Duesenberg Caribou and a Chinese-made Vox AC15.

“I got it when I turned 18 and broke within a month,” he tells us. “It was annoying at the time, but most of the cheap components got ripped out of it in the process of the repair, giving it a tonal boost - silver linings and all that!”

(Image credit: Dan Harris)