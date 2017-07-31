On the radar: Pallbearer

Since 2008, Arkansas’ Pallbearer have steadily built a reputation for thoughtful, timeless doom metal.

Third effort Heartless is particularly special - looking for hope among the rising tide of global fear and anger.

“We’re all sitting at the edges of our seats, aren’t we?” comments guitarist Devin Holt. “I feel a kind of constant tension – a tangible, anxious drive towards change – and I definitely think this bled into our creative process.”

Heartening

“People always want to blame someone else for their problems,” adds frontman Brett Campbell. “Pallbearer has always been about taking life’s struggles and dealing with them in a positive way.”

This time, the result is an album of dynamic shifts, Iommi-esque leads, stormy riffs and, most importantly, soul. Fortunately, Heartless is anything but.