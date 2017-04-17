On the radar: Josienne Clarke And Ben Walker

Rough Trade signees Josienne Clarke & Ben Walker are a British folk duo, but new album Overnight stretches that definition into soulful electric territory.

Fortunately, Ben is a skilled, emotive guitarist who can do this without breaking a sweat.

“I grew up playing classical guitar, so playing a melody and rhythm at the same time is second nature,” he tells us.

“After that, I jumped ship to electric, and learned pretty quickly that playing in a band isn’t an excuse to solo for 45 minutes!”

Fine Fylde

Appropriately, studio engineer Ben has crafted a sophisticated record that sees his Fylde acoustics (including a fan-fret Falstaff) put to fine use.

“I’ve become more interested in feel than perfection,” reflects Ben. “I’d rather have feel and live with the imperfections - we’re all human after all!”

