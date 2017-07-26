Ollie Howell talks Quincy Jones, Jimmy Cobb and why he didn’t want to make a drummer’s album with Self-Identity

The new album Self-Identity was recorded in 2016, before the Dubai residency, at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath.

“I’d seen photos of it and had a couple of friends who’d done sessions there but it doesn’t do it justice,” says Howell. “It’s a really inspirational place to make music and, of course, you’re there living on site, so you’re away from London in the middle of the countryside.

"Everybody loves making albums that way because you feel like you’re there for a purpose.”

Sutures And Stitches was very much the sound of an acoustic jazz group, but Howell wanted to bring in some new sonic elements for Self-Identity, a reflection of the fact that between the two records he had begun to move into composing for film and television, getting to grips with electronics and the production side of music creation.

“I didn’t want to change the sound of my band too much but I wanted to have a little play with things,” he says. “The opening track is a mixture of 13 different outtakes we did and weird mix-ups.

"There are two points in the album, In Truth and In Search, that are almost interlude sections that are recycled outtakes.

“They’re only two minutes long but it’s a nod to the stuff we do live now. The saxophonist has a whole effects pedal board, mostly reverb and a little bit of looping, then I have a keyboard where I play synth with one hand and the kit with the other so it’s transitioning more towards that side of things.

"But I didn’t want to lose that energy you have with an acoustic jazz band and that interaction. That’s why we decided to do it somewhere like Real World and use the big wood room for the drums, so it didn’t feel like a heavily-produced studio album. It still has that rawness and excitement about it, with just a little bit of extra fun for me.”

All About Tone

Howell’s kit of choice comes from Premier’s One Series, custom-made for him by the company.

“It’s the old cliché but it’s true, the first kit I played was Premier when I was learning at school,” he says about his selection. “The company has been up and down over the years but as much as I love the brand and the history and the heritage of it, I wouldn’t be playing them if I didn’t love the sound as well.

"They made me an incredible kit a couple of years ago, which is beautiful and sounds incredible so I’ve been really happy with that. It’s maple and it’s got this padauk wrap around it.”

Playing in an acoustic jazz setting, even with some electronics and effects pedals, Howell’s main priority for the kit was the tone of the drums.

“I think jazz drummers are good at it but in other genres people don’t use the full dynamic range of the drum kit,” he says. “People play from loud to super-loud and I think the drums have such a wonderful tone when they’re quiet. I often have bits in the set where I’ll play some of it with my hands and go really quiet.

"Tone is so important to me. I’m not so worried about the projection being loud. I’ve played around on a couple of different kits and I tend to like maple. I’ve played on some great kits, some Rosewood, it’s got a totally different character. For jazz, maple kits have always been preferred because it’s got such a lovely quality to it.”

Why Melody Matters

While he’s the bandleader and it’s his name on the billboards, Howell says he didn’t want Self-Identity to sound like a drummer’s album.

“I wanted people to enjoy it because it’s music, there’s a melody,” he explains. “Obviously, there are the solo sections, but just in terms of the way that I write the melody or structure the set, I want people to have freedom to have their moment and then to sync back and for it to feel a bit more like we’re a band.

“We’re a unit, there’s a sound world that we’re making rather than I’m leading, it’s my tune. When you listen to all those great jazz records, if you listen to Miles Davis’ Kind Of Blue, it doesn’t sound like a trumpet player’s record, it sounds like that band in that studio at that time. I wanted to maintain that.”

Self-Identity has seen Howell sign with Ropeadope Records, home to boundary-stretching artists like Christian Scott, Nate Smith and Nicholas Payton. It’s all part of Howell’s vision to bring jazz to new listeners.

"He says the audiences on the tours for Sutures And Stitches were primarily traditional, dedicated jazz fans, but for Self-Identity he held the album launch gig at Rich Mix in Shoreditch, a venue better known for world and dance music than jazz.

“I think contemporary jazz is coming into the mainstream world more in terms of audiences,” says Howell.

“I don’t know whether that’s in terms of streaming or through people like Snarky Puppy bringing in audiences from other places, but there’s variety now. At Rich Mix it was mostly young people, 18 to 30 - but then you get some more hardcore jazz fans coming down as well.

"It was the same in Dubai. We had a mix of people because they were new to the country - they’d only just moved there and they wanted a cool place to listen to some original music, and then you had jazz club fans.

“It’s obviously fun playing to a younger audience because they get more into the music and they’re more vocal about their appreciation. I really like finding audiences that are on periphery of potentially liking jazz.

"I love playing to those people because you can introduce them to stuff. If they like my music then they’ll probably like thousands of other records that are technically jazz but they wouldn’t perhaps think of them in terms of the genre.”