Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars unveils two new Floyd Rose-equipped electrics

Despite launching four new electric guitars only last week, Solar Guitars - the brainchild of YouTube star Ola Englund - has unveiled two more Floyd Rose-ready guitars, the V1.6FRC and S1.6FRFBR.

The V1.6FRC is crafted from a mahogany body, finished in Carbon Black, while the S1.6FRBR boasts an alder body with flamed maple veneer top and Flame Blood Red Matte finish.

Both guitars offer maple necks with ebony fingerboards, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, stainless steel frets and coil-splittable Duncan Solar humbucker pickups.

The V1.6FRC and S1.6FRFBR are available now for $/€899 and $/€999 respectively from Solar Guitars.