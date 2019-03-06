Solar Guitars unveils 4 new electric guitars in Carbon Black and Lemon Neon

Ola Englund-fronted guitar brand Solar Guitars has announced four new additions to its burgeoning electric guitar line-up.

Three of the new models fall under the brand’s Type A2 umbrella (the A2.7C, A2.7CLH left-handed and A2.7LNM), while the V2.6 gets a Lemon Neon Matte makeover.

Image 1 of 4 $/€699 A2.7C Image 2 of 4 $/€749 A2.7C LH Image 3 of 4 $/€749 A2.7LNM Image 4 of 4 $/€749 V2.6LNM

All the new electrics features 18:1 ratio Solar tuners, mahogany bodies, three-piece maple necks, fixed bridges (TOM on the A2.6LNM), Duncan Solar pickups and coil-split tones via a five-way switch (Type A models) or tone control push/pull (V2.6).

The new guitars ship at the end of March 2019 and are available for preorder now from Solar Guitars.