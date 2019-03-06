More

Solar Guitars unveils 4 new electric guitars in Carbon Black and Lemon Neon

By ()

Ola Englund’s guitar brand continues its unstoppable rise

Ola Englund-fronted guitar brand Solar Guitars has announced four new additions to its burgeoning electric guitar line-up.

Three of the new models fall under the brand’s Type A2 umbrella (the A2.7C, A2.7CLH left-handed and A2.7LNM), while the V2.6 gets a Lemon Neon Matte makeover.

Image 1 of 4

$/€699

$/€699

A2.7C

Image 2 of 4

$/€749

$/€749

A2.7C LH

Image 3 of 4

$/€749

$/€749

A2.7LNM

Image 4 of 4

$/€749

$/€749

V2.6LNM

All the new electrics features 18:1 ratio Solar tuners, mahogany bodies, three-piece maple necks, fixed bridges (TOM on the A2.6LNM), Duncan Solar pickups and coil-split tones via a five-way switch (Type A models) or tone control push/pull (V2.6).

The new guitars ship at the end of March 2019 and are available for preorder now from Solar Guitars.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info