Novation unveils Launchpad X and Launchpad Mini Ableton Live controllers

Novation is marking a decade of its Launchpad Ableton Live MIDI controller with the launch of two new models: Launchpad X and a revised Launchpad Mini. Both of these offer a sleeker, low-profile design and come with enhanced feature sets.

The Launchpad X is the new ‘standard’ version of the device and now offers velocity- and pressure-sensitivity on its 8x8 grid of RGB-backlit pads. The new Note Mode means that you can now play melodic parts (this is inspired by a similar mode on the Launchpad Pro ), and there’s a second layout for controlling Ableton Live’s Drum Racks.

There’s a Mixer Mode, too, plus four custom modes that enable you to send CCs, notes and program change messages from the grid to your software of choice. Of course, you can still use Launchpad X to trigger clips, too; it’s pre-mapped to work with Ableton Live right out of the box.

Don't miss (Image credit: Future) Novation Launchpad X review

The same can be said of the new Launchpad Mini, a smaller controller that now has RGB LEDs on each of its 64 pads. The workflow has also been optimised to give you quick access to Stop, Solo and Mute track controls, making it easier than ever to perform in Ableton Live’s Session view.

There are three custom modes here and, as with the Launchpad X, you can create your own mappings in Novation’s Components software.

Owners of both new Launchpads will also be able to access Novation’s online Easy Start tool, Launchpad Intro, which enables you to get performing with your new controller right away. There’s compatibility with the Ampify Music Launchpad iOS app, too, and both models come with a software bundle that includes Ableton Live 10 Lite, a two-month subscription to Splice and various plugins.

Find out more about the new Launchpads on the Novation website. Both models are available now.