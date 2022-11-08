Novation’s Circuit Rhythm groovebox gets new arrangement, Beat Match, Fixed Length Recording and Grid FX features

Released earlier this year, Novation’s Circuit Rhythm groovebox puts its focus squarely on sample-based beatmaking, and thanks to a new firmware update (v2), it now promises to be a more expressive platform than ever before.

The new firmware adds several new features, starting with Beat Match. This enables Circuit Rhythm users to speed up or slow down samples at will, so drum breaks can be brought perfectly in time with their session.

There’s also Fixed Length Recording, making it easy to record samples in time with the current project. You can toggle between lengths of eight, 16, 32 or 64 steps.

Elsewhere, the built-in Grid FX are now editable, while patterns and muted track states can now be stored as part of Scenes for quick arrangement building.