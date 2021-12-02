Nile Rodgers swaps the Hitmaker for a hot water bottle as he reads you a Spatial Audio bedtime story on Apple Music

He’s known as the first man of guitar funk , but locked-in grooves are conspicuous by their absence in legendary producer Nile Rodgers ’ latest project.

As part of Apple’s ‘From Apple Music With Love’ Christmas promo, he’s recorded Story For Sleep: A Peaceful Winter Night. This soothing bedtime tale is supplied in Spatial Audio, so should give you a truly immersive experience as you nod off.

Promising to “wrap around you like a warm blanket,” this six-track spoken-word tome is designed to ease you to sleep, and features the sounds of gentle breezes, crackling fires and, of course, Nile’s smooth-as-silk voice.

Such are its sleep-inducing qualities that you might not get through it all in one go - the story runs to 39 minutes - but Nile’s fine with that, and encourages you to pick up where you left off when you next need to drop off.

Story For Sleep: A Peaceful Winter Night is available exclusively for Apple Music members, and follows the release of the first of Apple’s holiday gifts, a behind-the-scenes film that documents the making of Elton John’s Lockdown Sessions album.