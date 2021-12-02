More

Nile Rodgers swaps the Hitmaker for a hot water bottle as he reads you a Spatial Audio bedtime story on Apple Music

By ( , , )

Ah, freak out! Le freak, c'est sleep

Nile Rodgers on phone
(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bowie 75)

He’s known as the first man of guitar funk, but locked-in grooves are conspicuous by their absence in legendary producer Nile Rodgers’ latest project.

As part of Apple’s ‘From Apple Music With Love’ Christmas promo, he’s recorded Story For Sleep: A Peaceful Winter Night. This soothing bedtime tale is supplied in Spatial Audio, so should give you a truly immersive experience as you nod off.

Promising to “wrap around you like a warm blanket,” this six-track spoken-word tome is designed to ease you to sleep, and features the sounds of gentle breezes, crackling fires and, of course, Nile’s smooth-as-silk voice.

Such are its sleep-inducing qualities that you might not get through it all in one go - the story runs to 39 minutes - but Nile’s fine with that, and encourages you to pick up where you left off when you next need to drop off.

Story For Sleep: A Peaceful Winter Night is available exclusively for Apple Music members, and follows the release of the first of Apple’s holiday gifts, a behind-the-scenes film that documents the making of Elton John’s Lockdown Sessions album.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info