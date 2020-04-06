Nightwish's Troy Donockley: Why I love my… Fylde Oberon acoustic guitar

We can't really call Troy Donockley Nightwish's secret weapon since he became a full-time member of the Finnish symphonic metallers in 2013, but he's undoubtedly a huge asset to the band, both onstage and in the studio. As well as guitar he plays uilleann pipes, tin whistle, low whistle, bouzouki, bodhrán… and backing vocals.

As a British musician with a folk history, it's perhaps not surprising he was drawn to Roger Bucknall's Fylde guitars. They're simply some of the finest acoustic instruments being created in the world today. And one in particular holds a place close to his heart, as he explains in our video.

The band are set to release new album Human. :II: Nature on 10 April via Nuclear Blast