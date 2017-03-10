Nick Johnston talks technique, gear, Guthrie and Gilbert

Do you like being in guitar shops?

“It’s funny, but when I started playing at 14, I always had this irrational fear of guitar shops. You’d walk in and there’s the guy behind the counter with tattoos. Then you see all these guitars, and you want to try one, but then you gotta plug into an amp and people will hear you. On some level, there’s always that little kid thinking, ‘Oh shit, I’m going into a guitar shop…’”

Would it be a shame if people started only buying guitars online, though?

You can’t know anything about a guitar until you’ve played it. It’s as simple as that

“Yeah, it would. You can’t know anything about a guitar until you’ve played it. It’s as simple as that. There’s the whole internet culture, people on forums talking about gear, but you’ve gotta go and put your hands on the instrument.”

On Facebook, you describe your genre as “atomic rock”…

“It’s like rock, but it’s supercharged, really eclectic with a lot going on. That word ‘atomic’ just felt right. I always loved that kinda 50s B-movie and comic-book stuff. When I was writing my second record, In A Locked Room On The Moon, a lot of that seeped into my psyche. I think you can hear it, especially on songs such as The Evil Stepsister or The Pickpocket’s Remorse.”

What advice would you give someone who wants to write instrumentals?

“I get asked that at clinics and the answer, for me, is to think about melody and arrangement. What do you have to say? Can you hum the melody? 90 per cent of the time, I just sit there with an acoustic and sing the melody. I could play all this music just with a singer and an acoustic guitar.”

Because a lot of instrumental guys just tend to widdle…

[Widdling shred players?] I don’t want to call that an escape route, but I think it’s a security blanket

“And, honestly, that’s an easier thing to do. I don’t want to call that an escape route, but I think it’s a security blanket. It’s like, ‘I can just have three chords, then arpeggios and tapping.’ There’s a huge market for it, and there are bands that do it way better than I’ll ever be able to. But… I don’t care. I love melody.”

What makes good guitar playing for you?

“The first thing that attracts me to a player is the touch. It’s their vibrato, the sound of their hands. It’s not about how much technique they’ve developed, or what they can do with the guitar. It’s more about notes, pitch, harmony, songwriting, and melody.

“It’s the stuff that you don’t develop in the first 10 years - or even 20 years - of playing guitar. It’s the stuff that takes a lifetime. I think patience is the name of the game with guitar playing, unfortunately; because everyone wants to be good now, especially with the internet.”

Having said that, your stuff is actually pretty damn technical…

“The technical stuff, it’s fun for me. It’s so much fun to slip something like that in. I don’t have anything to prove. Straight up, I just enjoy doing it. It’s a nice accompaniment to my range, because my melodies are usually really simple and the songs themselves are like a pop structure. When it’s time to solo, I’m gonna go for it.”