Exclusive: Watch Nick Johnston's Making of Remarkably Human documentary

Canadian instrumental guitar ace Nick Johnston has it all: technique to melt faces, but the compositional chops to back up his ambition. His supreme taste is showcased on new album Remarkably Human, and in the video above, the man himself takes you behind the scenes of its recording.

During the clip, the guitarist shares insight into his approach to composition, his development as a player, as well as working with the album's musicians - drummer Gavin Harrison, bassist Bryan Beller and pianist Luke Martin - while showcasing shots of the tasty Schecter and Friedman gear that fuelled proceedings.

If you like what you hear, Remarkably Human is out now, and available from Nick's website and iTunes.