New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2017)
Vintage Paul Brett Statesboro 12-String
We've been digging through an absolute treasure trove of A-list guitar gear over the past few weeks.
Here, we take a digested look at everything from guitar land that was reviewed on MusicRadar during the month of August, starting with a stunning 12-string.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fantastic product that captures the heart of traditional blues playing."
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Paul Brett Statesboro 12-String
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Cort AS-OC4
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Spectacular value for money, and just a great guitar in its own right."
FULL REVIEW: Cort AS-OC4
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Ibanez AVD16LTD
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A vintage guitar with a country twang for the aspiring player."
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez AVD16LTD
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Larrivée OM-03 Silverwood
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An exceptional guitar that provides luxury and value for money - a very rare thing indeed."
FULL REVIEW: Larrivée OM-03 Silverwood
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Fender Paramount PM-1 Standard Dreadnought All-Mahogany NE
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The PM-1 encompasses mahogany’s charms so well, and Fender’s “earthy and organic” claim is actually very accurate in sound and vision."
FULL REVIEW: Fender Paramount PM-1 Standard Dreadnought All-Mahogany NE
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch Players Edition 6609 Broadkaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The build quality is beyond reproach, and the range of options available means there’s something for everyone."
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Players Edition 6609 Broadkaster
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G5622T-CB Electromatic Double Cutaway with Bigsby
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb instrument that leaves the competition in its trail."
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5622T-CB Electromatic Double Cutaway with Bigsby
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
John Page Classic Ashburn HSS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The HSS seems voiced for the journeyman player who needs to cover extra rock-edged ground."
FULL REVIEW: John Page Classic Ashburn HSS
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS 509
Boss CP-1X Compressor
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An intuitive pedal packed with sounds."
FULL REVIEW: Boss CP-1X Compressor
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)