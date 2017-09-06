New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2017)

We've been digging through an absolute treasure trove of A-list guitar gear over the past few weeks.

Here, we take a digested look at everything from guitar land that was reviewed on MusicRadar during the month of August, starting with a stunning 12-string.

Read more: Boss Katana-Air

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A fantastic product that captures the heart of traditional blues playing."

FULL REVIEW: Vintage Paul Brett Statesboro 12-String

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)