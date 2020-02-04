New Gibson Firebird features in Shakira's stunning Super Bowl halftime set

Shakira's halftime turn at the Super Bowl was notable for a number of reasons, but the thing that caught MusicRadar's eye was the glittering new Gibson Firebird that the Colombian megastar played at one point.

The guitar, debuting in front of a global audience of more than 100 million on Shakira's birthday, is encrusted with 70,000 Swarovski jet hematite crystals.

(Image credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty)

The turbo-charged set went down a storm, featuring a breathless romp through the hits, including She Wolf, Empire, Hips Don't Lie and a Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) alongside co-headliner Jennifer Lopez. There was even a nod to Led Zeppelin's Kashmir.

Shakira, who even managed to squeeze some more than respectable drumming in (above), speaking after the show said, "I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago."