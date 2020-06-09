Neil Peart Pavilion to honour late Rush drummer in his home town

Neil Peart is to be honoured in his hometown of St Catharines, Ontario after residents of the city have voted to name a new pavilion after the late Rush drummer.

The Neil Peart Pavilion, situated in the Port Dalhousie area of the city is close to Lakeside park, where a teenage Peart used to work at the midway attraction, inspiring the lyrics he penned to the Rush song of the same name.

Residents of St Catharines were asked to vote on the new pavilion’s name, with 'The Neil Peart Pavilion' receiving over 80-percent of the votes.

Port Dalhousie Counsellor Bruce Williamson told the St Catharines Standard, “The public voting on naming is obviously fairly conclusive. Neil Peart's been one of our most famous local individuals and a lot of his songs have local roots, including the namesake park."

Neil Peart passed away on 7 January this year in Santa Monica, California after battling with brain cancer.