Native Instruments is letting the bass kick with new TRK-01 plugin

Native Instruments has released a new kick and bass instrument for Reaktor going by the name of TRK-01.

The instrument is a combination of mixing techniques and sound design features that both addresses the common issues encountered when mixing kicks and bass, plus adding synthesis, modulation and sequencing capabilities.

Read more: NI Komplete Audio 2

Broken down into two modules; the kick module combines synth and sample-based layers, while the Bass module provides the choice of five synth engines covering wave-shaping, FM, analogue synth models and more.

Both modules feature insert, send, master effects and modulation, with promise of ‘smart’ and ‘simple’ routing. While two independent step-sequencers house such features as eight hot-swappable pattern slots per sequencer and triggerable sound settings, allowing instant switching between up to eight completely different Kick and Bass module settings.

To help you get stuck into TRK-01, Native Instruments has teamed-up with expert YouTuber, Cuckoo, to produce a walkthrough video.