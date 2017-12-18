More

Native Instruments wants to make your holiday happier by giving you a free phaser plugin and money off its software

Native Instruments is getting into the Christmas spirit in the best way it knows how: by giving away a free plugin.

This year’s seasonal freebie is a phaser that goes by the name of Phasis. Designed to offer “timeless phasing sounds,” this is inspired by classic phasers but also adds a few new features. You can chance the spacing of the phaser’s notches with the Spread control - expect vocal-style effects when you do this - and Ultra mode pushes the modulation to ultra-high rates, giving you FM-style tones.

You can download Phasis now - it’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats - but that’s not the only present that the company has for you this Christmas. It’s also offering you a £22 e-voucher that you can use to buy new sounds, instruments or effects, and you can enter a competition to win a bundle of NI products worth £2876. This includes Komplete 11 Ultimate, Komplete Kontrol S49, Maschine and Traktor Kontrol S8.  

Find out more on the Native Instruments website.