Nashville TV star Charles Esten talks learning guitar on the job and behind the scenes

“After graduating in college I went out to Los Angeles to be an actor at the very end of ’89, beginning of ’90. Within a year, I had a job playing Buddy Holly in the West End in the musical Buddy. And it’s funny how that relates to guitar.

“I’d always been an acoustic strummer, always enough to write a song, mostly. I had one or two electrics - I got one when I heard the Stray Cats. Mostly I was the rhythm guitarist and lead singer of my band in college. Then when I went out to LA I brought that acoustic and I got this audition.

“I had a manager I’d been working with for a couple of months. I realised they didn’t know me at all yet. They didn’t know the product that they were trying to sell to the rest of Hollywood. So I had them come by my house, we had dinner and I was letting them know who I was, and along the way I pulled out the guitar and played a couple of songs, just showing off.

I knew I could sing like Buddy because I’d been imitating him just for fun… But I knew I didn’t have all those solos

“It was within a week or two at the most that they called up and said, ‘There’s a show called Buddy in the West End; would you like to play Buddy Holly in London?” I said, ‘Yes! That is exactly what I would like to do!’

“Having said that, as soon as I got the audition, I knew I could sing like Buddy because I’d been imitating him just for fun. I’d loved that voice since I was a kid and my dad introduced me to him. But I knew I didn’t have all those solos… I was going to have to play those solos live on stage.

“So I went on the Recycler, the classified ads, and bought an old Strat, which I was happy to do, anyway. I just put that thing around my neck and I put a Walkman on and I played those songs again and again. I had about a week or two before that first audition.

“So the first audition when I had to play a guitar, they liked the singing and they liked the acting but they said the guitar needed a little work. It was a new territory for me, playing the solo to That’ll Be The Day and the more intricate ones like It’s So Easy - that rockabilly thing. I just didn’t take [the guitar] off - I kept playing and playing. And that’s a great way to learn the guitar – to get a job playing!

“So the next week or two when I went back for a callback, I still wasn’t great on any level, but I was much better than the last time they saw me. They saw the learning curve. And then the same thing happened; I had another [audition] after that, and every time they saw me I still wasn’t good, but I sure was a little bit better. And somehow they gave me the job and I got to stand onstage for two-and-a-half years and play a Stratocaster, that famous sunburst, and knock those songs out every night.

“It was just a thrill to be there in London, where he’s so appreciated. I got to be a rock ’n’ roll icon eight shows a weeks. It was unbelievable.”

Learning curve

“When you see me sing on Nashville, that’s me. When you hear the guitar, that’s the studio guitar of Colin Linden. He’s just an incredible guitar player, and an incredible guy. His band Blackie And The Rodeo Kings are out of Canada - they’re fantastic.

I learn the exact fingering so I can play it. I’m not pretending to play it on the set - I’m actually playing it

“What happens is Colin shows me what it is he played. He spends some time with me, and I learn the exact fingering so I can play it. I’m not pretending to play it on the set - I’m actually playing it. But we have the music up on the speakers. Say we’re in the Bluebird (Cafe, iconic Nashville venue) or our set of The Bluebird as it is now - we started off with the original one but now we have our own - if I’m in there playing a song, you will hear the song playing through monitors, but my guitar will also be live. So I’m playing it, but you will hear him.

“The reasons for that are, number one, I’m playing a guy who is the best guitarist in Nashville. And I’m not that and nowhere near that. The other reason is what [Colin] can do - his tone, his fingering… it’s just going to sound so much better.

“But the thing about that is that’s another great way to learn guitar. To have this guy play a line and then he shows you what it is he played and you work on it and work on it until you can finally play what he plays, and then go onstage and play it. He taught me the beginning to a song called A Life That’s Good, which we just played all over the UK and Ireland. Everybody sings along and I just start playing this lick that I can recall so well because he taught me.”

Acting a song

“So Colin records the song and I generally get in there and do a scratch vocal. I always try to get in when the musicians are recording because it helps put it in the right key. They want to know your key, and sometimes you can kind of guess on that by yourself, but it’s much, much better and I’m very grateful they’ve allowed us to get in there and feel the vibe of the room.

“We might be recording a song and I might think on my own, ‘It should be in this key’, but once I’m on my own with all those players and I’ll say, ‘Let’s take it lower here.’ Also, I’m able to help them in the sense that these aren’t just songs that are unto themselves; these songs have to match the moment.

When I’m singing one of these songs, I’m essentially acting still, because the songs fit right within the narrative of the story

“When I’m singing one of these songs, I’m essentially acting still, because the songs fit right within the narrative of the story. So if Deacon is at his lowest point and is just about to give up on something and then he takes his guitar and he’s a little angry and he bashes something out, I have to make sure when I’m recording something in the studio that I’m in that emotional place, or that my voice is at least.

“The last thing I’d want is for the song to be recorded and here’s the scene going along and Deacon’s full of anger and energy, then here comes the song and they play it and it’s in a different place entirely.

“As a matter of fact, because they’ve started to be able to trust that we can do this, more than a couple of times now there have been songs that have been recorded right there as you’re going.

“For instance, in the third season, the very first song I sang that season was an original that I wrote with the great Deana Carter and we did that one live to air. So the whole conceit was that Deacon and Will Lexington, Chris Carmack’s character, were performing at the Bluebird and it was meant to be going out live over the air on public television. So they made us go out live over the air but there was no studio recording. We just stood up there and sang and played my song with these guys.”