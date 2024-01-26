NAMM 2024: "Not just powerful, they are portable" – Darkglass announces four new combo digital and analog 500-watt bass amps

NAMM 2024: Darkglass has revealed new pairs of solid-state and digital combo bass amps across the 500 and Infinity series – each offering 500 watts to excel in stage, home and recording environments.

Available in 1x12 and 2x12 options, the 500 series DG112A and DG210A are analog combos fitted with Eminence ceramic speakers, powered by the class D ICEpower module. And as usual with Darkglass, the rest of the features stack up to a very versatile package.

(Image credit: Darkglass)

Featuring a Darkglass analogue preamp, the Active/Passive modes attenuate input signal for active basses and a four-band Ultra Quiet Equalizer allows fine- tuning of equalization. The push potentiometers facilitate low-mid (500Hz/1 kHz) and high-mid (1.5 kHz/3 kHz) adjustment.

The DG112A and DG210A offers two different drive options with the Vintage Microtubes and Microtubes B3K. They can be shaped with Blend, Level and Drive controls.

The onboard compression features automatic gain adjustment, allowing dynamics shaping, while a Master control is paired with a mute button fo creating awkward silences with your drummer.

Rear panel connections are equally comprehensive with DI output incorporating a pre-post EQ switch, ground lift for DI XLR output, auxiliary input, effects send/return, footswitch input and external speaker connection.

(Image credit: Darkglass)

The DG210D and the DG112D have similar names but think D for digital here.

A five-position Preset Selector switch and push control to activate the effects loop offers an accessible experience. Compression can be set in a Pre or Post-drive position for the Vintage Microtubes and Microtubes B3K Drive modes.

(Image credit: Darkglass)

The Tone/Filter controls are shared so players push to select between adjusting drive tone or the octave filter. The Level controls also selects between adjusting drive level or tweeter level, wheil the Blend is pushed to select between adjusting drive blend or octaver blend.

The DG210D and the DG112D features an onboard IR for post-DI and headphone out use with an EQ section offering a low shelf/250 Hz/500 Hz/1.5 kHz/3 kHz/High Shelf.

(Image credit: Darkglass)

The Mute control can also be pushed to activate an onboard tuner and the rear panel offers a ground lift switch, MIDI in, USB-C connector, post-DI out XLR, Pre DI XLR, line in and line out, effects loop send/return and external speaker jack.

Voltage can be switched between 110 and 220V on all four combos.

The M500 Series DG112A is £929 / $1,079

DG210A £1119 / €1295



The Infinity Series DG112D is £1,119 / €1,295



DG210D £1249 GBP / €1,457

More info at darkglass.com