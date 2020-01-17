NAMM 2020: Fender unveils MTG Tube Tremolo and Tread-Light Wah effects

NAMM 2020: Fender has three new effects pedals on the way in 2020. Head of the pack is the MTG Tube Tremolo, which will be accompanied by a new Tread-Light Wah and Tread-Light Volume/Expression pedal.

Central to the MTG Tube Tremolo (US MSRP $199.99) is an US-made N.O.S. ('new' old stock) 6205 preamp tube. The analogue pedal aims to capture that vintage tremolo tone, offering three oscillator wave shapes (selected by a toggle switch), tap tempo and controls for speed, intensity, level and wave.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Tread-Light Wah (US MSRP $99.99) offers a few clever features but an LED under the treadle (making it easy to its position on a dark stage) is probably the most obviously useful innovation in this new Fender design. There's also a three-way frequency toggle, adjustable treble control and an switchable buffer, unlocking a bevvy of tones.

(Image credit: Fender)

Lastly, the Tread-Light Volume/Expression (US MSRP $99.99) takes the under-treadle LED treatment of the wah (red, this time, in case you pick up both pedals) and puts it in a volume pedal. The volume goes – you know – up and down, but it can also act as an expression pedal.