NAMM 2019: Walrus Audio introduces Lillian analog phaser pedal

NAMM 2019: Walrus Audio has announced the Lillian phaser, an all-analogue design that seeks to do for phaser what the company’s Julia did for chorus.

Lillian’s USPs revolve around its choice of four or six-stage phasing, while a D-P-V knob allows players to blend between dry, phase-shifted and vibrato sounds.

Other controls include rate, width and feedback, and soft-switch relay bypassing is also onboard.

Oh, and the name? It comes from pilot Lillian Yonally, who was a member of the Woman Air Force Service Pilots, made up of over 1,000 women who volunteered to fly in the military to help while men were away fighting. Now you know.

The company has also introduced the Deep Six Compressor V3, which adds the following features, according to Walrus:

Added Tone knob (bass cut) for the ability to shape the low end of your guitar signal and cut through the mix

Soft switch/relay bypassing for smoother more reliable operation

Moved to top mounted in/out jacks

Updated art by Adam Forster that gives a humble nod to the original art that started it all

Both pedals are available now for $199 apiece from Walrus Audio.