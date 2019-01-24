NAMM 2019 VIDEO: Misha Mansoor talks us through his Peavey Invective.MH

NAMM 2019: "It's like a puppy, right? Don't you want this?" enthused Misha Mansoor when we caught up with him at an exclusive pre-NAMM show-and-tell event. The correct answers are, in order, 'not really' and 'yes, please'.

The Periphery mastermind was good enough to talk us through the creation and features of the Peavey Invective.MH, his second signature outing with Peavey. Basically a 20W, scaled down build of his Invective.120, it's equipped with EL84 power tubes shaped by three 12AX7 preamp tubes.