NAMM 2019: Source Audio’s Spectrum Intelligent Filter is an all-in-one synth, filter, octave and harmonizer pedal

NAMM 2019: Source Audio has unveiled the Spectrum Intelligent Filter pedal. Describing it as a “magical little box” the purple pedal works with both guitars and basses and through its filtering wizardry opens up synth sounds, envelope filtering, octave and harmonizer effects.

Controls include Depth, Speed, Frequency and Mix, along with the mini toggle switch, which offers a choice between ‘Tron’, ‘Dumpling’ and ‘Crier’ voicings.

Source Audio says it will be the first in a new line of C4 Synth pedals. Like its other Source Audio siblings, presets for the Spectrum Intelligent Filter can be loaded and shared via the firm’s Neuro app.

The Spectrum Intelligent Filter will reportedly be ready to ship in Spring. In the meantime, we'll have to make do with the video above, which offers a a pretty convincing rundown with both guitar and bass inputs.

