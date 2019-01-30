NAMM 2019: Rêver backwards delay and reverb from Old Blood Noise Endeavors and Datachoir revealed

NAMM 2019: Old Blood Noise Endeavors and Datachoir have released a full production run of their Rêver pedal, a collaborative stompbox that combines modulated reverb, delay and reverse effects.

The feature-packed pedal, previously announced as a limited edition last year, is controlled via seven knobs, two toggles and two footswitches, with the ability to combine familiar effects both forwards and backwards to create new textures.

Features include: a Reverb section with controls for mix, modulation, and reverb length; a Delay section with controls for volume, delay time and feedback; a Reverse section with controls for latching or momentary operation and blend between reverse and dry signal; the ability to switch orders of the effects; an expression jack for external control of the Reverse mix; an internal trimpot to control output level; and relay bypass switching and standard 9VDC center negative power.

The Rêver is available for $229 direct from Datachoir or from participating dealers from February 15th.