NAMM 2019: Orange unveils Pedal Baby 100 power amp and TremLord 30 combo

NAMM 2019: Orange has announced a pair of new amps for 2019, the Pedal Baby 100 power amp and TremLord 30 valve combo.

The Pedal Baby 100 is a 100W power amp, designed for guitarists running pedalboards, modellers or digital processors.

As opposed to Class D power amps, the Pedal Baby is a proper Class A/B design, but also features a Class A front end.

Orange is emphasising the Pedal Baby’s neutral EQ, which can be tweaked by bass and treble controls, as well as the amp’s 3kg weight.

The TremLord 30, meanwhile, is a 30W 1x12 all-valve guitar combo with built-in valve-driven tremolo and reverb - Orange is dubbing it the company’s “most vintage guitar amplifier ever”.

It’s packing EL84 valves, promising plenty of clean headroom for pedals, plus a valve tremolo with two footswitchable speeds, and a two-spring reverb tank.

There’s also a post-tremolo effects loop, specially designed Laboce 12” speaker and Headroom (30/15W)/Bedroom (2W/1W) power switching.

Both of these new offerings showcase Orange stretching outside of its tried-and-tested British rock tonal territory.

The Pedal Baby 100 (£299) and TremLord 30 (£999) are available now. Pop over to Orange Amps for more details.