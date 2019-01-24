NAMM 2019: Moog’s Sirin synth is here to spread ‘a message of analog joy’

NAMM 2019: In celebration of The Moog House of Electronicus, a pop-up “synth-guided exploration of the power of sound” that’s taking place in LA over the next week, Moog has launched a new synth.

The Sirin is a monophonic ‘Analog Messenger of Joy’ that’s based on the Moog Taurus Bass sound engine. However, it’s also capable of summoning up lead sounds, being the first member of the Taurus family to operate above middle C.

The two analogue Taurus Bass oscillators you’ll find here have been modified to reach these higher octaves, and you also get a 4-pole Moog Ladder filter, two ADSR envelopes and a multi-wave LFO. The one-knob-per-function control panel lends itself to easy operation, whether you’re at home in your studio or using Sirin with a MIDI controller on the go.

You can save up to 128 presets in the Sirin hardware, and it also comes with a free software editor/librarian.

The Sirin is very much a limited edition synth; only 2,500 will be made, and we imagine that these will get snapped up pretty quickly. It’s available now priced at $599, and you can find out more on the Moog website.

