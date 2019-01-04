NAMM 2019: Mad Professor launches super-versatile, all-analogue Double Moon chorus/flanger/vibrato

NAMM 2019: Finland’s premier effects co Mad Professor has announced another addition to its burgeoning roster of pedals with the Double Moon chorus/flanger/vibrato.

The Double Moon is all-analogue, utilising bucket brigade signal paths, and also features a tone control to adjust the wet signal.

A whopping 11 modes are onboard: three chorus, three dual chorus, three flanger, flanger+chorus and vibrato.

The LFO and regeneration can be adjusted via the Control knob, while depth and speed controls function exactly as you’d expect.

The Double Moon launches at NAMM, and is available from mid-March 2019.