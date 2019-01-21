NAMM 2019: Joyo’s Taichi promises Dumble Overdrive Special tones from a $52 pedal

NAMM 2019: Joyo’s R-Series continues to expand apace with the launch of the Taichi, which promises to capture the tones of the legendary Dumble Overdrive Special in a pedal.

As well as the standard volume, gain and tone controls, the Taichi features a voice knob to tweak its gain limit and bass response.

The company’s natty ambience light is also onboard, and can be set to be on all the time or sync with the pedal’s bypass footswitch.

Most guitarists would be sceptical of a pedal that claims to capture the sound of one of the most revered amps of all time, but at $52.99 you can afford to myth-bust with this one.

The Taichi is available now. See Joyo Audio for more info.

