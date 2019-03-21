IK Multimedia’s iRig Micro Amp is also a guitar audio interface

More than just a pint-size practice amp, IK Multimedia’s iRig Micro Amp is a compact combo that also serves as an iOS and Mac/PC audio interface . It could be seen as an evolution of the iRig Nano Amp, which was released a couple of years ago, in that it offers significantly more features and power.

The Micro Amp has three analogue channels - clean, drive and lead - while your tone can be tweaked with bass, mid, treble and gain controls. There are 15W of power (7.5 in battery-power mode) and a four-inch speaker. A 4Ω cabinet output ensures that you can add more grunt if you need it.

The audio interfacing capability means that you can send your signal to your mobile device or computer for further processing - in IK’s AmpliTube app, for example - and then output it through the speaker in 24-bit/96kHz quality. iRig Micro Amp users can download AmpliTube to unlock 10 guitar amps and 26 stompbox effects in AmpliTube CS for iPhone or iPad, and nine amps/10 stomps in AmpliTube 4 for Mac/PC, for free.

iRig Micro Amp runs on six AA batteries or with an optional 9V power supply. As well as the main guitar input, there’s also an aux input and a headphones output. Announced at NAMM, it's now available, so we'll soon be able to find out how it stacks up against the best best mini guitar amps currently on the market.

Priced at $150/€150, you can find out more about the iRig Micro Amp on the IK Multimedia website.