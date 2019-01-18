NAMM 2019: Eventide’s Rose grafts digital delay onto an analogue platform

NAMM 2019: With the H9 covering just about every effect need, it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a standalone Eventide pedal release, but that dry spell has come to an end with the launch of the innovative Rose delay pedal.

Designed to combine analogue and digital delays, the Rose features invert phase and reverse delays, a Delay Multiplier, analogue lowpass filter and five different modulation sources.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

There are also five presets, MIDI control and an assignable aux switch/expression pedal, with up to 10 seconds of delay at 200kHz, or even 50 seconds of delay at 8kHz.

Eventide reckons the Rose’s tones are “unattainable by solely digital means”, so we’re expecting something truly unique here.

There’s no word on availability or price yet, but you can pop over to Eventide for more info should you so desire.

We may well need to free up a slot on our round-up of the best delay pedals for this one…

Features

6 tactile knobs (mix, feedback, depth, delay, filter, rate)

Invert phase and reverse delay

Delay Multiplier

Assignable Hot switch: (tap tempo, delay repeat, mod hold, mod reset, A/B)

5 Factory Presets

Modulation (sine, square, random)

Analog Low Pass Filter

Expression / Auxiliary / Midi TRS input

Three different bypass types: Buffered, Relay, Kill Input

Accepts Line or Instrument Levels

Can be modulated over a range from ~200kHz for maximum ﬁdelity with up to 10 seconds of delay, down to ~8kHz for 50 seconds of delay

––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NAMM 2019 - all the news

The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.