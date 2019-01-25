NAMM 2019: Arturia says that its expanded AudioFuse range includes an audio interface for everyone

NAMM 2019: The AudioFuse interface was looking a little lonely in Arturia’s product range, so the company has done the decent thing and given it some friends to play with. It’s been joined by the AudioFuse Studio and AudioFuse 8Pre, with all the models in the range getting access to the AudioFuse Creative Suite software bundle.

The big daddy of the new line-up is the AudioFuse Studio, which Arturia is touting as “the most versatile desktop audio interface ever made”. This offers four DiscretePRO preamp inputs, masses of connectivity, dedicated speaker A/B switching, twin headphone outputs and talkback. There’s also a Bluetooth receiver, enabling you to stream audio from your phone to your studio monitors or DAW. Shipping in the summer, AudioFuse Studio will cost $999/€899.

Moving on, the AudioFuse 8Pre is an eight-channel dual-mode interface/ADAT expander that comes in a rack format. Not only does it enable you to expand your ADAT-enabled audio interface with eight channels of DiscretePRO analogue audio, but you can also use it as a dedicated USB-C audio interface. This one will be arriving a little earlier, in the spring, priced at $799/€699.

Arturia has also confirmed that all AudioFuse owners will be able to get their hands on the AudioFuse Creative Suite software bundle. This contains various plugin effects from the company’s ‘You’ll Actually Use’ series, and Analog Lab Lite, which provides a collection of synth sounds.

Find out more on the Arturia website.

Read more: Arturia V Collection 7

––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NAMM 2019 - all the news

The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.