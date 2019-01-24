NAMM 2019: All-new Pro and X Series axes incoming from Jackson Guitars

NAMM 2019: For 2019, Jackson’s Pro and X Series have been expanded to include a raft of exciting all-new models, in addition to a slew of significant finish and feature updates for existing models.

Let’s dive in….

Jackson Pro Series CD24

Jackson’s Pro Series CD24 represents a reimagining of the most iconic guitar shape in the Jackson lineup. The sleek 25.5” scale turbojet axe features an offset V-shape body crafted from mahogany, with a one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a newly designed scalloped shredder’s heel to allow for comfortable access to the upper frets.

Hosting 24 jumbo frets and pearloid ghostfin inlays, the 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard is designed for technical playing, so it’s more curved at the nut end and flatter as you move up the neck.

The Pro CD24 comes equipped with two direct mount Seymour Duncan pickups - a JB in the bridge and a '59 in the neck - for a super versatile combinations, from heavy to clean tones.

Other features include a recessed Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge, single volume and tone controls, three-way blade switch, sealed die-cast tuners, Dunlop strap buttons and Jackson’s pointed 6-in-line headstock.

The Pro CD24 is available in Gloss Black with black hardware and white binding or in Snow White with chrome hardware and black binding. Both options will cost you £919.