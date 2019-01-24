NAMM 2019: All-new Pro and X Series axes incoming from Jackson Guitars
Jackson Pro Series CD24
NAMM 2019: For 2019, Jackson’s Pro and X Series have been expanded to include a raft of exciting all-new models, in addition to a slew of significant finish and feature updates for existing models.
Let’s dive in….
Jackson Pro Series CD24
Jackson’s Pro Series CD24 represents a reimagining of the most iconic guitar shape in the Jackson lineup. The sleek 25.5” scale turbojet axe features an offset V-shape body crafted from mahogany, with a one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a newly designed scalloped shredder’s heel to allow for comfortable access to the upper frets.
Hosting 24 jumbo frets and pearloid ghostfin inlays, the 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard is designed for technical playing, so it’s more curved at the nut end and flatter as you move up the neck.
The Pro CD24 comes equipped with two direct mount Seymour Duncan pickups - a JB in the bridge and a '59 in the neck - for a super versatile combinations, from heavy to clean tones.
Other features include a recessed Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge, single volume and tone controls, three-way blade switch, sealed die-cast tuners, Dunlop strap buttons and Jackson’s pointed 6-in-line headstock.
The Pro CD24 is available in Gloss Black with black hardware and white binding or in Snow White with chrome hardware and black binding. Both options will cost you £919.
Jackson Pro Soloist SL3
The Pro Soloist SL3 is designed for technical players looking for a little more comfort. Premium features include a resonant mahogany body and one-piece through-body maple neck with hand-rubbed oil back finish, scarf joint and graphite reinforcement rods. The 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard hosts 24 jumbo frets and alumiloid piranha tooth inlays.
A direct mount Seymour Duncan TB-6 Distortion bridge pickup is on-hand for low-end duties for rock and metal players, while a Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP Single-Coil middle pickup and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL Single-Coil neck pickup add a glassy, powerful bite.
Other features include single volume and tone controls, five-way blade switch and Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system, recessed for pick hand comfort.
The Pro SL3 is available in a delicious Satin Orange Blaze finish with pointed 6-in-line matching headstock, black neck and headstock binding and black hardware.
Alternatively, the Pro Soloist SL3Q MAH adds a quilt maple top to the mahogany body, features white body, neck and headstock binding, and is available in Chlorine Burst or Dark Amber with black nickel hardware.
The standard SL3 will cost £959, while the MAH model will cost a little more at £1,019.
Jackson Pro Series Soloist SL7P HT MAH
For the 7-string players amongst you, the new Pro Soloist SL7P HT MAH has been designed to provide high performance and modern style in one neat package.
Key features include a 25.5" scale, resonant mahogany body with a poplar burl top and one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint for stability and playing comfort. Its 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard hosts 24 jumbo frets and alumiloid piranha tooth inlays.
Dual direct mount Seymour Duncan SH-6 7 pickups lie at the heart of this guitar. The combination results in a balanced, flexible tone, with plenty of high output for pristine cleans and snarling distortion. Other features include single volume and tone controls, five-way blade switch and Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge.
The eye-catching finish is known as Northern Lights and it works perfectly with the black hardware and white body and neck binding. Interested? It can be yours for £999.
Jackson Pro Series Monarkh SCG
The striking new Pro Series Monarkh SCG features a 24.75" scale length, single-cutaway mahogany body with arched maple top and a one-piece mahogany set-neck with a pair of graphite reinforcement rods.
In the pickup department a Seymour Duncan humbucking combo (JB/’59) has been chosen to deliver tonal versatility and clarity, along with a pair of volume controls, tone knob and three-way toggle switch for even greater sonic control.
Elsewhere, the Jackson fully adjustable radius compensated bridge helps create perfect intonation along the entire length of the neck, ensuring complex chords ring out, while tuning stability is handled by an anchored tailpiece and die-cast locking tuning machines.
The blingtastic Gold Member finish is matched with a 3x3 AT-1 headstock and also complimented by a white body, neck and headstock binding, a black switch tip and chrome hardware. The price has been confirmed as £759.
Jackson X Series CDX22
When most people mention Jackson guitars, the first thing that comes to mind is this iconic shape. The affordable new X Series CDX22 recalls that celebrated design in a more wallet-friendly package.
The CDX22 features an offset V-shape body crafted out of mahogany, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a newly-designed scalloped shredder’s heel to allow for comfortable access to the upper frets. Its bound 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard features 22 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.
Dual Jackson high-output humbucking pickups have been voiced to deliver a full, rich tone while providing maximum overdrive and sustain for heavier players.
The guitar is available in Gloss Black or Snow White with black hardware and comes complete with single volume and tone controls, three-way blade switch, synchronized fulcrum tremolo bridge, sealed die-cast locking tuners and Jackson’s pointed 6-in-line headstock.
So, what does Jackson mean when they say ‘affordable’? The CDX22 in either finish will cost you £559. Sounds good to us.
Jackson X Series Soloist SLX Crackle
The all-new X Series Soloist SLX Orange Crackle has a finish that looks not dissimilar to a molten lava flow. The Green Crackle model has more of a reptilian look. Both guitars will set you back £669.
The guitar has a basswood body paired with a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and tilt-back scarf joint headstock. Its 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard hosts 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.
Duncan Designed alnico HB-103N (neck) and high-output ceramic HB-103B (bridge) humbucking pickups power this beast, designed primarily for metal players. Single volume and tone controls, three-way blade switching and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system complete the package.
New Pro Series DK2 HT and DK2 HT MAH finishes
For 2019 Jackson has also rolled out several new finish and wood options for core models.
The Pro Series Dinky DK2 HT Ash (£829) is now available in Charcoal Gray with matching headstock and black hardware. A new Ash body is paired with a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck featuring a hand-rubbed urethane back finish and wrap-around heel. You’ll also find a pair of direct mount Seymour Duncan (JB/’59) humbucking pickups and a Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge.
The Pro Series DK2 HT MAH shares similar characteristics, but instead features a mahogany body in a Natural finish with matching headstock and gold hardware.
New Pro Series Dinky DK2 and DK2Q finishes
The Pro Series Dinky DK2 (£829) is now offered in Rocket Red or Satin Burgundy Mist with a matching headstock and black hardware, adorning an alder body complete with Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.
Next up, with a Transparent Green Burst finish with matching headstock and black hardware, is the The Pro Series Dinky DK2Q where the same alder body is dressed with an extra quilt maple top.
New Pro Series Soloist SL2M and SL2Q MAH finishes
The streamlined Pro Series Soloist SL2M (£919) now comes with Metallic Red finish option, complete with a pointed 6-in-line matching headstock, bound maple fingerboard and black hardware.
Other premium features include a resonant mahogany body, one-piece through-body maple neck with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement rods, 12”-16” compound radius, 24 jumbo frets, direct mount Seymour Duncan Distortion humbucking pickups and Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system.
Sharing similar features, the Pro SL2Q MAH (£969) adds a quilt maple top and instead offers an ebony fingerboard. This model also comes in three finish options – Caribbean Blue Fade, Desert Sunset Sky or Winterstorm. Caribbean Blue Fade and Desert Sunset Sky models feature white body, neck and headstock binding, while the Winterstorm features black body, neck and headstock binding.
New X Series Rhoads RRX24 finish
The X Series Rhoads RRX24 model (£739) has been updated to include a Red finish with Black Bevels, as well as a poplar body, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a 12"-16" compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with red reverse sharkfin inlays.
A pair of active Seymour Duncan Blackouts pickups deliver searing tone, while the recessed Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo system adds supreme sustain and solid intonation.
New X Series Soloist SL4X finish
If you’re a fan of the X Series Soloist SL4X model (£609), you’ll enjoy the new Snow White finish complete with black pickguard and black hardware.
The guitar features a triple single-coil pickup route configuration, with Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails powering the aggressive crunch and sustain.
Additional features include a poplar body, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, 12” -16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, white dot inlays and pointed 6-in-line black headstock.
Want to know more about Jackson’s new models? Visit the Jackson site for the latest info.