NAMM 2019: 9 heavyweight signature models unveiled by Jackson

NAMM 2019: Jackson is well known for its artist models, and NAMM 2019 sees the brand knocking it out of the park in terms of new axes and updates to existing models for the likes of Jeff Loomis, Phil Collen, Dave Davidson, Phil Demmel, Scott Ian and Misha Mansoor. Let’s take a look...

Arch Enemy’s guitar maestro Jeff Loomis has long been the leader of the melodic death metal pack with his smooth technique and mind-boggling speed. That’s why the new Jackson USA Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly model is sure to be a big hit amongst metalheads.

The guitar comes fully loaded with features including an ash body with sandblasted ash top and black finish which results in a stealthy, distressed look. The body is paired with a one-piece maple neck-through-body with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement – it should be one robust, road-ready guitar.

The 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard is shaped to appeal to faster players. The fingerboard is finished with 24 jumbo stainless steel frets and mother of pearl sharkfin inlays.

As far as pickups are concerned, Dynamic Seymour Duncan Jeff Loomis Signature Blackouts active pickups help keep things clean and articulate, no matter how much distortion you lump on. The neck pickup should deliver smooth, glassy leads, while the bridge pickup is on hand for more aggressive tones.

Other features include a single volume control, three-way toggle switch, Floyd Rose 1500 double-locking tremolo bridge system, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Sperzel die-cast tuners and black hardware.

Want one? To own this weapon of metal destruction you’ll can expect to shell out £4,389.