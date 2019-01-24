NAMM 2019: 9 heavyweight signature models unveiled by Jackson
Jackson USA Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly
NAMM 2019: Jackson is well known for its artist models, and NAMM 2019 sees the brand knocking it out of the park in terms of new axes and updates to existing models for the likes of Jeff Loomis, Phil Collen, Dave Davidson, Phil Demmel, Scott Ian and Misha Mansoor. Let’s take a look...
Arch Enemy’s guitar maestro Jeff Loomis has long been the leader of the melodic death metal pack with his smooth technique and mind-boggling speed. That’s why the new Jackson USA Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly model is sure to be a big hit amongst metalheads.
The guitar comes fully loaded with features including an ash body with sandblasted ash top and black finish which results in a stealthy, distressed look. The body is paired with a one-piece maple neck-through-body with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement – it should be one robust, road-ready guitar.
The 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard is shaped to appeal to faster players. The fingerboard is finished with 24 jumbo stainless steel frets and mother of pearl sharkfin inlays.
As far as pickups are concerned, Dynamic Seymour Duncan Jeff Loomis Signature Blackouts active pickups help keep things clean and articulate, no matter how much distortion you lump on. The neck pickup should deliver smooth, glassy leads, while the bridge pickup is on hand for more aggressive tones.
Other features include a single volume control, three-way toggle switch, Floyd Rose 1500 double-locking tremolo bridge system, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Sperzel die-cast tuners and black hardware.
Want one? To own this weapon of metal destruction you’ll can expect to shell out £4,389.
Jackson USA Signature Limited Edition Phil Collen PC1 Claro Walnut
Def Leppard’s Phil Collen has worked on projects with Jackson for more than three decades and his PC1 Dinky was one of Jackson’s original signature instruments. Now there’s a new model in town...
The USA Signature Limited Edition Phil Collen PC1 Claro Walnut features a caramelized mahogany body with a lush claro walnut top and bolt-on two-piece quartersawn caramelized flame maple neck, complete with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint, hand-rubbed urethane finish on the back and a convenient heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel. The 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard features rolled edges and 24 jumbo stainless steel frets.
The S/S/S pickup configuration features a custom DiMarzio DP427 bridge pickup and custom DiMarzio Fast Track1 middle pickup for big lows and fat highs and a PC1 Sustainer Driver neck pickup for bags of sustain.
You’ll also find five-way blade switching, dome-style volume, tone and intensity control knobs and Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system with titanium saddles and Jackson die-cast tuners.
This limited-edition guitar features a Natural finish with satin gold hardware and will cost you £3,769.
Jackson USA Signature Limited Edition Dave Davidson Warrior WR7
Boston death metal band Revocation has quickly risen through the musical ranks. Founder and frontman/guitarist Dave Davidson is one of modern metal’s most innovative and progressive players and fans will be excited to check out his new Signature Jackson.
The USA Signature Limited Edition Dave Davidson Warrior WR7 is an angular 7-string with a 25.5” scale length, caramelized ash body and three-piece through-body caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint. The urethane neck back is hand rubbed to enable a smoother feel when playing.
The 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard is designed specifically for technical players. It’s more curved at the nut end and flattens out as you move further up the neck.
To meet Dave’s exacting requirements the guitarist teamed up with DiMarzio to create his own signature Imperium 7 pickups, which afford the guitar a dynamic tone and punchy clarity, whether you’re playing through high gain amps or crystal clear cleans.
For even greater tone adjustment, players can harness the power of the three-way toggle switch, single tone control and single volume control with push/pull pickup coil split for single-coil tone.
If all this floats your boat, you can expect to drop £3,509 to own one.
Jackson Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6, HT6QM and HT7
For 2019, Periphery mastermind Misha Mansoor’s Juggernaut Series is growing by three, with the introduction of HT6, HT6QM and HT7 models.
Each model is constructed around a basswood body paired with a bolt-on one-piece caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement, wrap-around heel and oiled back finish for greater playing comfort.
Adorning the neck is a 20” flat radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays. Luminous side dots will come in handy on dark stages while the heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel makes it easy for neck relief tweaks mid set.
Mansoor worked hard to ensure the new guitars delivered plenty of quality tone, developing the direct mount Jackson MM1 pickups, which can be shaped with a five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull select feature.
The HT6 (£679) is available in Matte Blue Frost or Satin Black while the HT6QM models (£679) are treated to a quilt maple top in Chlorine Burst. The HT7 (£729) is available in Neon Orange or Blue Sky Burst.
Jackson X Series Scott Ian King V KVXT
Big Four thrash icon Scott Ian’s distinctive Anthrax tone was captured perfectly with the Jackson X Series Scott Ian King V KVXT. The guitar is now available in Candy Apple Red finish with white pickguard.
This signature axe features a 24.75" scale length, mahogany body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and 12"-16" compound radius laurel fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays.
That distinctive, biting voicing is powered by a pair of Duncan Designed humbucking pickups – an HB-103B humbucking bridge pickup and HB-103N humbucking neck pickup. The KVXT is also dressed with a Jackson compensated and adjustable TOM-style bridge with anchored tailpiece, Jackson die-cast tuners, chrome hardware, black dome-style single volume and tone controls and a black three-way toggle switch and pointed 6-in-line black headstock.
The KVXT will be priced at £729.
Jackson Pro Series Signature Phil Demmel Demmelition Fury PD and Pro Series Signature Phil Demmel Demmelition Fury PDT
Despite leaving Machine Head at the end of 2018, Phil Demmel’s thrash groove playing has made an indelible mark on fans. Whatever he does next, he’ll be entering a new chapter of his career armed with a potent pairing.
The Jackson Pro Series Signature Phil Demmel Demmelition Fury PD and Pro Series Signature Phil Demmel Demmelition Fury PDT guitars are loaded with features including a mahogany offset body, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, and a 12"-16" compound-radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays.
Pickup choices have been made to ensure the sound produced is nothing but crushing. EMG 81 and 60 humbucking pickups provide the power to deliver thick mids and big lows with soaring high end.
The Pro Fury PD sports a cool Red Tide Fade finish with a Floyd Rose Special double-locking bridge system, while the Pro Fury PDT is finished in a stark Snow White finish with a black pickguard and a Jackson TOM-style adjustable string-through-body bridge. Both models will set you back £749.
For more on this incendiary line-up, head to Jackson Guitars.