NAMM 2018: Way Huge serves up its first ever bass pedal, the Pork & Pickle

NAMM 2018: Way Huge has announced its first ever bass pedal, the Pork & Pickle, a combination of the company’s existing Pork Loin Overdrive and Russian-Pickle Fuzz.

Besides the usual volume, drive and tone controls, the Pork & Pickle is kitted out for bass players courtesy of clean blend and clean tone knobs to retain low-end.

That clean tone comes courtesy the Pork Loin’s British-style preamp, which can be combined with fuzz or overdrive - players can choose between the two using a toggle switch.

Internal controls for overdrive and fuzz level, plus Pork Loin curve and presence are also on-hand for more precise sonic tailoring.

The Pork & Pickle is available now for $169/£184 - see Jim Dunlop for more info.