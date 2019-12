NAMM 2018: We’ve already taken you on a tour of the Moog House of Electronicus, but this is no ‘look but don’t touch’ museum - it’s a place where artists can create and perform.

We caught up with electronic muso Bana Haffar, who not only showed us her modular rig (which includes the new Moog DFAM), but also gave us a taste of what it can do.