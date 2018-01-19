NAMM 2018: Supro launches Hampton and Westbury baritone electric guitars

NAMM 2018: Supro has announced new baritone additions to its mammoth electric guitar line.

The Supro Island Series Baritone Hampton and Westbury offer 26.75” scale lengths for down-tuning to A, B or C.

Both models feature satin-finished maple necks with rosewood fretboards, easy-access heel joint, 12” fretboard radius and jumbo fret wire, while there’s a choice of ash or mahogany for the body.

The Hampton Baritone features a trio of low-noise Mini Gold Foil pickups, while the Westbury packs humbucker-size Gold Foil pickups.

Each available finish delivers slightly different specs: the Ash Natural Hampton Bariton has a gloss body finish with a satin neck; the Djent Black boasts a mahogany body with satin finish across the entire guitar.

The Westbury’s Trans Blue Ash features a gloss body finish, while the Natural Mahogany has a satin finish all over.

Supro’s new baritones are available now - the Westbury Mahogany retails for $799, the Westbury Trans Blue is $899, the Hampton Djent Black is $829, and the Hampton Natural Ash is $899. See Supro USA for more info.