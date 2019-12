NAMM 2018: Suhr has announced the Riot Mini pedal, a downsized version of its popular Riot distortion.

Like the original, it packs a two-position voicing switch (diodes/LED); tone, level and distortion knobs; and true bypass switching. It’s powered by any 9V DC power supply.

Simple, high-gain, tiny. What’s not to like?

The Suhr Riot Mini is available later this year for $169. See Suhr for more info.