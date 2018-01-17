NAMM 2018: New top-line TRBX basses from Yamaha

NAMM 2018: Yamaha has kicked off its NAMM build-up with the announcement of a top-of-the-line extension to its TRBX bass range.

Both the four-string TRBX604FM and five-string TRBX605FM sport flame maple tops and matching headstock veneers, alongside the signature features of the TRBX range, including comfort-contoured mahogany bodies, bolt-on five-piece maple/mahogany necks and premium electronics.

Designed with tonal versatility in mind, both models also feature the Custom Yamaha H series pickups which use four Alnico V pole pieces per string, while the onboard electronics allow players to manage the pickups’ resulting range with a balance control and a passive/active switchable three-band EQ.

“With their exotic wood tops and headstock appointments, the TRBX604FM and TRBX605FM harken back to the days of the acclaimed TRB Series, while also providing modern pickups, flexible tone controls and the active/passive switch that have made the TRBX500 basses so popular,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars.

“Representing the top of the line in the TRBX family of basses, the TRBX600 series offers a combination of looks, ease of use and performance that is unmatched in this price range.”

Both the Yamaha TRBX604FM (MSRP: $970) and TRBX605FM (MSRP: $1,070) basses are available now, in gloss Translucent Black, gloss Dark Red Burst, matte Amber and Natural Satin. For more info, head over to Yamaha's website.