NAMM 2018: Finnish pedal co Mad Professor has announced its “most amp-like pedal ever”, the Little Tweedy Drive.

Based on small tweed combos such as the Tweed Deluxe, the Little Tweedy Drive promises to capture the dynamics and touch sensitivity of those iconic amps.

It’s designed to work with both clean and dirty amps, and stacks well with others dirt pedals, say mad Professor.

The Little Tweedy Drive is available from April for €254.20 from Mad Professor.