NAMM 2018: Hold the line! RapcoHorizon's latest V-Cable can mute and change your guitar's volume

A "pop-free guarantee"

NAMM 2018: RapcoHorizon has announced an update to its Volume Control Cable that features a built-in 'off' function, which will allow players to mute their instrument when they remove the cable. 

It should prove a problem solver for players that switch instruments during sets

The firm says the function is a "pop-free guarantee" that should prove a problem solver for players that switch instruments during sets, or anyone looking for a proper mute option on instruments without volume controls, for instance, acoustics that might have been retro-fitted with pickups.

At 500K ohms, the firm says the cable should be compatible with virtually any instrument pickup configuration. Head to the RapcoHorizon site for more information.

