NAMM 2018: Harmonic Hendrix Home Guitars are built out of wood salvaged from Jimi’s childhood home

NAMM 2018: In collaboration with Authentic Hendrix, Canada’s JOI Guitars has announced it will be crafting a set of 10 acoustic guitars built out of wood reclaimed from Jimi’s childhood home, the first of which will be revealed at NAMM.

Woods from the bedroom and living room of the Hendrix family’s Seattle home has been used, including African blackwood back and sides, while the neck is composed of floorboards.

Just about every aspect of the Hendrix home that can be used has been employed here, including side fret markers made out of wiring encased in silver, while the fret markers started life as floorboard nails, and the soundhole rosette is constructed from paint chips scraped from floorboards.

Elsewhere, Hendrix’s logo appears at the 12th fret, and the Authentic Hendrix logo crops up on the rear of the headstock, which also appears to play host to Graph Tech Ratio tuners.

Suffice to say, it’s an exhaustively constructed instrument.

Each limited-edition guitar contains an actual piece of Jimi's legacy and family heritage, the place he called home Janie Hendrix

"Jimi's guitar was an extension of himself … a part of who he was, says Janie Hendrix, President and CEO of Authentic Hendrix.

"What makes this JOI Hendrix Home Guitar so special and meaningful is that each limited-edition guitar contains an actual piece of Jimi's legacy and family heritage, the place he called home. So, in a sense, it’s a part of Jimi. And we are deeply moved by the entire concept."

Part of the proceeds from sales of the guitars will go to the Jimi Hendrix Park Foundation.

Presales of Harmonic Hendrix Home Guitars are now being accepted - see JOI Guitars for more info.