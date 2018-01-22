NAMM 2018: Fishman's new Loudbox Mini Charge is a properly portable acoustic amp

NAMM 2018: Acoustic pickup, pre-amp and amp specialist Fishman has announced the immediate release of the Loudbox Mini Charge battery-powered acoustic guitar amp , a rechargeable, lightweight unit designed with portability in mind. We rate Fishman's already-convenient mains-powered Loudbox Mini, so have high hopes for the Charge.

The Loudbox Mini Charge has dedicated Instrument and Mic channels with Input Gain controls, alongside Bluetooth wireless capability. Fishman claims the rechargeable battery has a life of 12 hours "at average volume", while the amp also boasts inbuilt digital reverb and chorus.

A full line of Loudbox Mini Charge accessories includes a Deluxe Carry Bag, 12V Car Charger, and US and International wall chargers. For more information about Fishman and the Loudbox Mini Charge visit www.fishman.com.

Loudbox Mini Charge specification

• Rechargeable battery power

• Bluetooth® 4.0 Connectivity

• Dedicated Instrument and Mic Channels with Input Gain Controls

• Mix D.I. output

• Digital Reverb & Chorus

• 1/8” Auxiliary Input

• Balanced XLR D.I. output

• Lightweight & Portable

POWER: 60 Watts with Master Volume

DRIVERS: Woofer 6.5” paper cone - Tweeter 1” soft dome

SPL: 108dB SPL at 1 meter

SPEAKER BAFFLE: 10° built-in tilt

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 80Hz – 20kHz

BATTERY LIFE ESTIMATE: 18 hours (low volume) - 12 hours (average volume) - 4 hours (full volume)

BATTERY CHARGE TIME: 10 hours

CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth® 4.0

DIMENSIONS: 12" H x 13.7" W x 9.7" D (305 mm x 349 mm x 247 mm)

WEIGHT: 21.2 lbs (9.6 kgs)

WALL CHARGER: Included