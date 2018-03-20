Fender channels its roots with California Series acoustic guitars

Fender has released its colourful new range of sun-kissed acoustic guitars, dubbed the California Series. The instruments feature solid spruce tops and mahogany back and sides, and are available in a range of bold colours.
The Series is split into three sub-ranges: the entry-level California Player, the California Special, which upgrades to a Sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back/sides and bone nut/saddle and the California Classic, which feature natural mahogany back and sides.
Redondo Player
MSRP: $399/£320
Features a Fishman pickup, slim C-shaped neck and walnut fingerboard.
Malibu Player
MSRP: $399/£310
Features a short-scale neck, Fishman pickup and laurel fingerboard.
Newporter Player
MSRP: $399/£320
Features the medium-sized Newporter body, laurel fingerboard and Fishman pickup.
Redondo Special
MSRP: $699/£679
Features a Sitka spruce top, pau ferro fretboard and Fender/Fishman preamp.
Malibu Special
MSRP: $699/£679
Features a Sitka spruce top, pau ferro fretboard, short-scale neck and Fender/Fishman preamp.
Newporter Special
MSRP: $699/£679
Features a Fender/Fishman-designed preamp, Sitka spruce top and pau ferro fingerboard.
Redondo Classic
MSRP: $799/£749
Features natural mahogany back and sides, Fender/Fishman preamp and pau ferro fingerboard.
Malibu Classic
MSRP: $799/£749
Features natural mahogany back and sides, Fender/Fishman preamp and pau ferro fingerboard.
Newporter Classic
MSRP: $799/£749
Features natural mahogany back and sides, Fender/Fishman preamp and pau ferro fingerboard.