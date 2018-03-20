Fender channels its roots with California Series acoustic guitars

Fender has released its colourful new range of sun-kissed acoustic guitars , dubbed the California Series. The instruments feature solid spruce tops and mahogany back and sides, and are available in a range of bold colours.

The Series is split into three sub-ranges: the entry-level California Player, the California Special, which upgrades to a Sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back/sides and bone nut/saddle and the California Classic, which feature natural mahogany back and sides.

Redondo Player

MSRP: $399/£320

Features a Fishman pickup, slim C-shaped neck and walnut fingerboard.

Malibu Player

MSRP: $399/£310

Features a short-scale neck, Fishman pickup and laurel fingerboard.

Newporter Player

MSRP: $399/£320

Features the medium-sized Newporter body, laurel fingerboard and Fishman pickup.

Redondo Special

MSRP: $699/£679

Features a Sitka spruce top, pau ferro fretboard and Fender/Fishman preamp.

Malibu Special

MSRP: $699/£679

Features a Sitka spruce top, pau ferro fretboard, short-scale neck and Fender/Fishman preamp.

Newporter Special

MSRP: $699/£679

Features a Fender/Fishman-designed preamp, Sitka spruce top and pau ferro fingerboard.

Redondo Classic

MSRP: $799/£749

Features natural mahogany back and sides, Fender/Fishman preamp and pau ferro fingerboard.

Malibu Classic

MSRP: $799/£749

Features natural mahogany back and sides, Fender/Fishman preamp and pau ferro fingerboard.

Newporter Classic

MSRP: $799/£749

Features natural mahogany back and sides, Fender/Fishman preamp and pau ferro fingerboard.