NAMM 2018: Fano launches Standard Series JM4-FB Bass

NAMM 2018: Fano, fine purveyor of endlessly sought-after electrics, has announced the Standard Series JM4-FB Bass.

Based on the offset JM6, the JM4 Bass offers a 34” scale length, 10” radius fretboard and early-’60s C-shape neck.

Fano’s own FanoBird bass pickups make an appearance, as does a HiMax bridge, which allows for top-load and string-through body options.

The Standard Series JM4-TB Bass is available from February/March in Medium Distress and NOS finishes in eight different colours for $1,999. See Fano Guitars for more info.