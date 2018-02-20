Eric Johnson and Fender release first contoured Stratocaster Thinline

US guitar icon Eric Johnson has teamed up with Fender for a new signature Stratocaster Thinline, which has the notable honour of being the first semi-hollow Strat to also feature the classic design's body contouring.

Johnson and Fender have been working on the new model since 2015, with the aim of combining his Strat tones and those of his semi-hollow guitars.

The nitro-finished, capped alder body has been custom-chambered, while the quartersawn, one-piece maple neck possesses a '57 Soft V shape, alongside more conventional Strat appointments like three single-coil pickups, vibrato and the '57-style parchment scratchplate.

Unique Johnson-approved tweaks include no vibrato cavity cover on the rear of the guitar (there's no screw holes for one, either), as well as staggered tuning machines that provide the proper break angle at the nut, promising improved tuning stability.

Available in Vintage White and 2-Color Sunburst, the Eric Johnson Signature Stratocaster Thinline has an MSRP of £2,019 / $1,999.