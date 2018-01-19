NAMM 2018: Crazy Tube Circuits announces Constellation Of Fuzz and Ziggy V2 pedals

NAMM 2018: Greek pedal co Crazy Tube Circuits has announced a pair of new pedals for NAMM, the Constellation Of Fuzz and Ziggy V2.

The Constellation Of Fuzz is a multi-mode, vintage-voiced germanium fuzz/booster, featuring three NOS transistors for “smooth and deep complex tone with amazing clean-up”.

Meanwhile, the Ziggy V2 is a British-style dual overdrive/distortion with discrete MOSFET gain stages, designed to respond like a tube amp.

Both channels offer their own controls, while internal circuitry ups a 9V power supply input to 18V for increased headroom.

The Constellation Of Fuzz and Ziggy V2 are available from April for €259 and €199 respectively. See Crazy Tube Circuits for more info.