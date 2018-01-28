NAMM 2018: Audified’s DW Drum Enhancer plugin is designed to make your drums sound great automatically

NAMM 2018: Audified has worked in collaboration with the recording engineers at Drum Workshop to create DW Drum Enhancer, a new plugin that it says is “the only drum processor you’ll ever need”.

Inside are multiple EQs and compressors, and once you’ve chosen your drum ‘type’ these are set up automatically to give you the sound you’re looking for. There are also five types of valve saturation for additional warmth.

You can fine-tune the settings if you wish, but the theory is that most of the hard work is done for you.

Find out more on the Audified website. DW Drum Enhancer is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and currently costs $149 (regular price is $199). There’s also a demo for you to download.