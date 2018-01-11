NAMM 2018: Alexander Pedals unveils Quadrant Audio Mirror delay

NAMM 2018: Alexander has announced its latest compact Neo Series stompbox, the Quadrant Audio Mirror delay pedal.

Four types are onboard - magnetic, analog, digital and lo-fi - and sounds can be saved and recalled in four presets, cycled by holding the right footswitch.

Besides the usual set of rate (up to 915ms), feedback, mod and mix controls, the Quadrant boasts a Glide knob, which adjusts how the delay time changes: low settings result in a seamless change; upping the dial results in pitch-shifts when adjusted.

Expression pedal and MIDI compatibility, plus tap tempo are also onboard, as well as Alexander’s AutoTrails feature, which lets players adjust how long the delay rings out when the pedal is switched off.

The Quadrant is available now for $199 - see Alexander Pedals for more info.