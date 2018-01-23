NAMM 2018: Aguilar's Grape Phaser pedal on show

NAMM 2018: Aguilar Amplification, highly-respected New York-based purveyors of bass amplification, pickups and effects has announced its latest pedal, the Grape Phaser bass phase.

"The Grape Phaser provides lush, analog phase shifting courtesy of a simple, two-knob layout" say Aguilar. "‘Rate’ controls the speed of the modulation while ‘Colour’ feeds a portion of the signal back through the phase shifting circuit, creating new and super funky bass sounds!"

The Grape Phaser is set to be released this spring; we'll bring you a price as soon as it's confirmed. For more info, head over to www.aguilaramp.com.

Grape Phaser features

• All-analog technology

• Gig-saver bypass (signal passes even if your battery dies)

• Inputs: One 1/4″ jack

• Outputs: One 1/4″ jack

• Power: Nine-volt battery or optional universal power supply

• Controls: Engage switch

• Warranty: Three year limited

• Optional: 9 volt power supply